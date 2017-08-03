Amazon Great Indian Sale: Sale to start from August 9, check out cash back offers, big discounts and more

Amazon has announced the dates of its 'Great Indian Sale' which would commence on August 9 from 12 AM (midnight) to 11:59 PM on August 12.

The US based e-platform would be offering lucrative deals and huge discounts on a wide range of over 100 million products including smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion, home, kitchen and more.

Following are the details related to the Amazon Great Indian Sale:



Customers who are also Amazon Prime members will have an advantage in availing the exclusive Prime-only deals, including 30 minutes early access to top deals. Also, customers who recharge their Amazon Pay balance from August 4 will get an extra 15 per cent cash back up to Rs 300.

SBI card holders, both credit and debit, can avail additional cash back of 15 per cent on app and 10 per cent on the website during the sale.

The company said that on the Amazon app, customers will be able to play the game of "Guess who" and will solve puzzle followed by the sneak peak of products that would go on a sale between August 9-August 12. The programme will be live on August 7 and August 8 exclusively on the app.

Amazon also said that there will be a 5 per cent cash back on all email gift cards and up to 20 per cent off on gift cards from BookMyShow, Cleartrip, Pantaloons, and Joyalukkas.

Under its Great Indian Sale, Amazon would be offering great deals on brands like Canon, Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, UCB, Puma, Adidas, Wrangler, Titan, Marks & Spencer, American Tourister among others.

"Amazon.in is also offering 'Amazon Pay balance only deals' on Apparel, Storage and Home with instant 10-15 per cent cash back. When customers use their Amazon Pay balance they can enjoy fast and easy checkouts, quicker refunds coupled with a secured shopping experience," the company said.



