DU admissions 2017-18: Fourth cut off list out with marginal dip of 0.25%

The fourth cut off list of Delhi University is out with a mimimal dip of 0.25 per cent as compared to the previous list.



The highest cut off for Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) in the third list was at 98 per cent for psychology, in the new list, it asks for 97.75 per cent.



Second highest cut-off in the fourth list are 97.25 per cent for BA (Hons) Journalism at LSR and BA (Hons) Economics at Hindu College.



As admissions are now closed for courses like Economics, in some colleges in North campus including Kirori Mal, there are few seats still left.

Admissions under the third cut-off list were closed on July 10.



The DU had announced its first cut-off on 23 June and the highest was 99.66 per cent for BSc (Hons) Electronics in SGTB Khalsa College.



The next cut-off list will be released on July 18.

