Shell shock! Archaeologists find possible Mughal-era explosives inside Delhi's Red Fort

In what is being described as a 'remarkable chance discovery', the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) discovered a huge cache of live rounds and explosives in an old well inside the Red Fort complex. This was during a cleaning drive of several historical wells on the fort premises on Saturday evening.

As live mortars were also found, the NSG and Army were called, and the whole area was immediately cordoned off. Being a Monday, the Red Fort was closed to visitors. "Five mortars and 44 live rounds were recovered from the well around 5 pm. Another 87 fired rounds were also found," an NSG official said.

Though forensic and scientific analysis of the explosives are on to ascertain their nature and the period they belong to, sources said they could have been manufactured in the pre-Independence or Mugal era. TR Sharma, regional director, north zone, ASI, said, "This is a remarkable find. The Red Fort complex has several old wells, which were restored in the British era. Recently, ASI dug up trial trenches for excavation and found evidence of the Mughal-era Mehtab Bagh."

The ammunition and explosive boxes were discovered in one of the wells behind the publication building. "During a cleaning drive of the walls, we discovered explosive shells placed in a box inside the pit. ASI officials present at the spot immediately informed Delhi police," said Daljeet Singh, ASI superintendent of north Delhi.

The dog and bomb squads of Delhi Police also rushed to the spot and searched the entire premises. "We informed the army and NSG after the incident. A team of NSG personnel inspected the site and diffused the explosives in a six-hour operation. Later, they took away all the materials with them for a scientific analysis," said Jatin Narwal, DCP (North).

"We have searched the entire premises to make sure no more explosives left behind. The situation is under control. We have safely recovered the explosives that were placed in a box with layers of clay on it. Prima facie, the explosives look quite old. However, we have sent them to the lab to ascertain their date of manufacturing and nature," Narwal added.

Meanwhile, sources in the CISF, which is responsible for providing security inside the Red Fort, said five mortars and a huge cache of live and fired cartridges were found. "They look more than 200 years old," said an official.