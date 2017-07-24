IBPS RRB 2017: Online registration process starts; check ibps.in

The online registration process for the highly respectable IBPS RRB 2017 has started.



Individuals dreaming about the bank jobs can apply at ibps.in . According to the website, the vacancies are open for as much as 1500 posts.



The common recruitment process will commence from an online exam that will be held between September and November 2017 and interviews (wherever required) will commence thereafter.



The recruitment will be held for Group A: Officers (Scale I, II and III) and Group B: Office Assistant (Multipurpose). The official notification has been released at ibps.in.



Eligibility Criteria:



For the post of Office Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) proficiency in local language should be as per the criteria laid down by IBPS.



Applicant must have studied the respective language of the State in Class 8 or above or 'having any certificate to the effect for standard VIII or any level above standard VIII would be considered proficient in that local language.' Those who do not have this requirement, will be given 6 months to acquire the proficiency.



For Officer (Scale III and II) applicants must be above 21 years; it is 18 years for other posts.



Important Dates:



Application Process starts- July 24



Last date for application process, fee submitting- August 14



Stepwise guide for application process





Step 1: Log on to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in