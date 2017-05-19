Baahubali 2 achieves this feat which other Indian moviemakers can only dream about!

India's most successful and talked about movie Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has reached a milestone in cinema history which even the best filmmakers would find hard to beat!

Within three weeks of its release, the Prabhas-starrer has earned more than Rs 1,500 crore worldwide.

Till Wednesday, the movie earned Rs 1,475 crore worldwide, according to a tweet by Indian movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala.



#Baahubali2 20 Days WW Box office:



India:



Nett : ? 940 Crs



Gross : ? 1,210 Crs



Overseas:



Gross: ? 265 Crs



Total: ? 1,475 Crs â Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 18, 2017

On Thursday, the movie earned more than Rs 25 crore, according to trade pundits, reaching the historical Rs 1,500-crore earning mark which no other movie has achieved yet.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film has Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan as other actors.

The movie entered the Rs 1000-crore club on May 7, 2017. It was released worldwide on more than 9,000 screens on April 28.

According to the movie reviews on several media platforms, the film is much more grandeur than its prequel with incredible visual effects, high-voltage drama, strong plot and some mind-blowing fighting sequences.

The movie has proved the predictions of almost all trade pundits wrong.



Earlier, trade analysts predicted that the movie would outdo its prequel Bahubali - The Beginning and rake in around Rs 1,000 crore at the box-office.

It was believed that the film was destined to be a hit as audience were curious to know the main reason behind Why Kattappa killed Baahubali?



But when reviews started pouring in, the reason for the success of the movie was found to be more than just the mystery.



It was all about the marvellous storytelling by SS Rajamouli, which drew audience to theatres.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also applauded the second part of the movie.



S.S. Rajamouli proves he's a master storyteller, the Big Boss... #Baahubali2 is sure to vanquish previous BO records and set new ones! â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2017

Reports pouring in from across the country: #Baahubali2 is a GAME CHANGER... Sea of people outside theatres... House Full boards are back! â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2017

Going by his tweets, one can say even Adarsh did not anticipate the movie to cross the Rs 1500-crore mark in three weeks at the boxoffice. But now, it may be set to cross the Rs 2,000-crore mark in the near future.



ALSO READ: Central government employees pay hike: Here's what you should know about revised structure under 7th Pay Commission