Baahubali 2: The Conclusion becomes first Indian movie to cross Rs 1,000 crore box office collection

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion doesn't want to leave the spotlight even after more than a week of its launch. The movie continues to break records since its launch on May 28. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has crossed the mark of Rs 800 crore in India and Rs 200 crore abroad, which not only makes it the highest grossing Indian movie ever but also the first one to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark.

With â¹ 800+ Cr in India and â¹ 200+ Cr in Overseas, #Baahubali2 becomes the 1st Indian movie to do â¹ 1000 Cr @ WW BO.. ðð#1000croreBaahubalipic.twitter.com/Jt2YYMW9w5 - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 7, 2017

Baahubali 2 has already crossed the lifetime collection of Baahubali 1 which had a gross lifetime collection of Rs 650 crore. It also crossed Amir Khan starrer PK's collection of Rs 792 crore within the first week.

The Prabhas and Anushka-starrer movie even made a place for itself in the top three of US box office. The happiest of the lot from the grand success of the film is actor Prabhas who has given the entire four years of his career to this mega movie. Post the release of the film, he reportedly has been sleepless for close to 48 hours.

Baahubali 2 has left the Bollywood awestruck with several stars praising the film. The latest addition in the list is Priyanka Chopra.

The film has impressed viewers outside India too with movie goers reportedly demanding extra shows in Russia.

Directed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali 2 has an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah, Anushka and Nasser. Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is presenting the Hindi version of the film.

According to the movie reviews on several media platforms, the film is much more grandeur than its prequel with incredible visual effects, high voltage drama, strong plot and some mind-blowing fighting sequences.