Baahubali 2: Interesting facts you need to know

Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 has been in the limelight since it released on April 28, 2017. The movie whose collections worldwide have crossed Rs 1,000 crore is still going strong at the boxoffice. We look at some interesting facts about the biggest Indian blockbuster and its sequel Baaahubali: The Beginning till now.

South actor Prabhas who played Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali in Baaahubali: The Beginning and its sequel Baahubali 2: The Conclusion made his bollywood debut three years ago on December 5, 2014. The Telugu actor played a cameo in Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Action Jackson', directed by Prabhu Deva. The actor danced with Sonakshi Sinha on the popular song 'Surya Ast, Punjabi Mast'. Sonakshi's character calls out Prabhas by his real name and dances with him on table top.

Makers of Baahubali gifted Prabhas gym equipment worth Rs 1.5 crore which he installed at his house. The result of his workout regimen was visible on screen as his physique won accolades across the nation. The actor gained from 82 kg to 102 kg to play the lead character in the movie.

Prabhas did not sign any other movie while he was shooting for the Baahubali franchise from 2012 to 2017. The actor declined all offers he received for other movies, ads and photoshoots and focused on his role in the movie. "He had the offer to do an advertisement worth Rs 10 crore. But he refused that too, " director SS Rajamouli told The Indian Express.

In Baahubali: The Beginning, Sivagami is seen holding Baahubali as she saves him from drowning in a river. The baby Baahubali in the scene is actually a girl from Kerala. Akshitha, daughter of the production executive, was only 18 days old when they shot for the scene.

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati had fight scenes in the second part and Rajamouli wanted to make the fight scenes as real as possible. The actors took a six month weapons training under Vietnamese fighters to give a cutting edge to the climax of the film which revolves around a war sequence.

Ramya Krishnan played the character of Mahishmati's former queen Sivagami Devi. Not many know the role was offered to Bollywood actress Sridevi earlier but her demand for a higher remuneration led the makers of the movie to offer it to Ramya. And we all know, the rest is history.

