Chef Box Office Collection Day 3: Saif Ali Khan's film fails to impress audiences, collects only Rs 4 crore

Saif Ali Khan's film Chef has failed to perform well at the box office and has managed to earn only Rs 4 crore since its release on October 6. Chef collected Rs 1.60 crore on Sunday, minted a meagre sum of Rs 1.05 crore on Friday and Rs 1.35 crore on Saturday. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to report the movie's dismal performance. Looking at the poor numbers, he described Chef's collection as a disaster



#Chef is a DISASTER... Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 1.35 cr, Sun 1.60 cr. Total: â¹ 4 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 9, 2017

This Indian adaptation of Jon Favreau's 2014 Hollywood film revolves around the life of Roshan Kalra, a three-star Michelin chef at New York who gets fired after he punches a customer. He then visits Kochi to take a break where he connects with his son and ex-wife. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Saif Ali Khan's Chef also stars Padmapriya Janakiraman, Dhanish Karthik, Dinesh Prabhakar and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Although it received positive reviews from critics, Chef failed to connect with the audience. This is Saif Ali Khan's second release this year after Rangoon. Expectations were high from Chef after Rangoon's failure at the box office despite its stellar cast. The coming days are very crucial for the movie.

Saif Ali Khan's movie is also getting tough competition from Judwaa 2, a David Dhawan remake of the original 1997 Judwaa. Though on its second week, Judwaa 2 is still running strong at the box office and has collected Rs 116 crore till now.

Also watch:

