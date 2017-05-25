Dangal earns over Rs 700 crore in China: Can Baahubali repeat the box office feat?

Post-Dangal's release in China, there are doubts that whether Baahubali 2: The Conclusion can hold up to its success and continue to be the higgest grossing film in India. Dangal has already crossed Rs 1500 crore mark worldwide and collected more than Rs 700 crore in China so far. Though the competition is intense, the release of Baahubali 2 in China later this year could spice up things at the box office further.

Chinese audience adored Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal because of its strong and inspiring plot but we know that Baahubali 2 is more of a visual treat to the audience and it may or may not appeal the Chinese audience. Dangal has gone on to become the highest-grossing foreign-language film of all time in China. Currently in China, Disney and Marvel's 'Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2' and Sony's thriller 'Life', which are currently playing in Chinese cinemas, are trailing Dangal.

After the love showered upon #Dangal in China, one looks forward to #Baahubali2 making a huge impression there... #IndianCinemaGoingGlobal - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2017

#Baahubali2 release in China: No specific release date has been finalised yet... However, makers are looking at an earliest date possible... - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2017

Lots of speculation about #Baahubali2 release in China... The update: #Baahubali2 makers have started the process of releasing in China... - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2017

Hindi-dubbed version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has already collected over Rs 450 crore mark at the box-office and is expected to cross Rs 500 crore mark in its fifth week. With this, Baahubali 2 has minted over Rs 1500 crore worldwide.

