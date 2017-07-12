Ed Sheeran to perform in Mumbai on November 19: Tickets go on sale on BookMyShow today

Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and guitarist Ed Sheeran is all set to play in Mumbai on November 19 at the JioGarden at BKC, as his ticket sales went live today on BookMyShow.com at 12 noon.

Thousands of fans are expected to purchase their tickets today after BookMyShow opened registrations for tickets on July 4.

Tickets are being sold at first-come-first-serve basis. Only those users who registered themselves on July 4, will be able to buy tickets through a unique link provided by BookMyShow. Each user is allowed to purchase a maximum of 4 tickets per transaction.

Tickets are priced in three slabs: Rs 4,750, Rs 8,000 and Rs 12,000 for the Silver, Gold and Diamond phase respectively.

The concert is organised by AEG Presents and PR Worldwide in collaboration with BookMyShow.

The 'Shape of You' singer will be performing for the second time in India, as a part of his third studio album 'Divide' tour. The concert in Mumbai is a part of his Asian leg of his world tour.

The past year has seen high-profile artists like Coldplay and Justin Beiber come to perform in India. Interestingly, Ed Sheeran will perform on the same date Coldplay performed their maiden concert in India.

Ed Sheeran's latest album was released in March 2017 and debuted at number one in the UK and US, among other major markets. His first two singles from the album, 'Shape of You' and 'Castle on the Hill', released in January 2017, broke records worldwide.