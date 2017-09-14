Poster Boys Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol's film dips further, earns only Rs 1 cr on Tuesday

Poster Boys registered a slow start at the box office on Friday but gradually shot up during the weekend. The film that opened at Rs 1.75 crore on Friday, went on to collect Rs 7.25 crore in its first three days. But on Monday its collection again dropped, and it earned only Rs 1.15 crore. As per the reports, on Tuesday too, Poster Boys earned Rs 1 crore bringing its total collection till Tuesday to Rs 9.40 crore. For a run of five days, this seems to be a pretty disappointing collection.



#PosterBoys remains low on weekdays... Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.10 cr, Mon 1.15 cr, Tue 1 cr. Total: â¹ 9.40 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 13, 2017

To escape from being declared as a flop, the movie has to perform really well at the box office in the coming days. This Bollywood directorial debut of Shreyas Talpade brings the iconic Yamla Pagla Deewana duo of Bobby and Sunny Deol back to the screen.

Though the movie stars Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Sreyas Talpade in the lead role, it is due to the lack of a strong plot that the film is struggling to make its place in the box office.

Poster Boys is an official remake of the 2014 Marathi flick Poshter Boyz. The story is a hilarious take on how the lives of three men - Jagaavar Chaudhry (Sunny Deol), Vinay Sharma (Bobby Deol) and Arjun Singh (Shreyas Talpade) - take an unpleasant turn after they accidentally feature on a vasectomy advertisement. From thereon, the story revolves around how these three characters try to get rid of their seemingly unflattering image and get their life back on track.

