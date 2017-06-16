Salman Khan's Tubelight may release in Pakistan, but distributors complain of rights price

Most movie buffs love Salman Khan, even in Pakistan, but unfortunately, the distributors do not seem to have the financial capacity to buy the rights of the actor's upcoming film Tubelight. The Indian film industry is roaring with the success of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Aamir Khan's Dangal at the international level. Film industry experts believe that Salman Khan's Tubelight could be the next massive hit of this year due to Salman's strong fan base. It is no surprise that the producers would not sell the rights of the film cheap to distributors in other countries, including Pakistan.

In fact, Pakistan Film Exhibitors Association Chairman Zohraiz Lashari has said that the reason why Tubelight might not hit screens in Pakistan could be the pricing of the film. "They are asking for a big price to import 'Tubelight'(in Pakistan)," PTI quoted Lashari as saying. But there is more to the issue. Tubelight, like many of Salman Khan's other movies in the past, is timed for release on Eid.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan six domestic movies are also scheduled to release around the same time. It is believed that Salman's movie, which no doubt would be much grander in scale, would affect the performance of these films. Pricing for the distribution of Tubelight aside, there are also concerns that the Pakistani censor board may create hurdles in the release of the film due to its content. The story of the film Tubelight is set against the backdrop of 1962 India-China war.

"Pakistani distributors may not be interested in importing 'Tubelight' because of this factor (cost) as well as the controversial content about India-China war. The censor board may also raise some objections to it," the PTI quoted a Pakistani distributor as saying.

The producers of Tubelight, however, are confident that the film will release in Pakistan. Amar Bhutala, COO of Salman Khan Films, has dismissed speculations that the film would not release in Pakistan unless it got blocked legally.

"Salman Khan Films is committed to taking Tubelight to markets across the globe with our overseas distributors Yash Raj Films. Salman has a huge following in Pakistan, which has only grown with the positive messaging on Bajrangi Bhaijaan. We hope to release Tubelight in Pakistan as well, and our efforts continue in that direction, but we respect the law of the land and judiciary if they decide otherwise," the Indian Express quoted Bhutala as saying.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding Salman Khan's Tubelight vis-a-vis the intense competition between Baahubali 2 and Dangal at the box office. Baahubali 2 and Dangal are both racing towards the Rs 2000 crore mark at the box office. While Aamir Khan's film got fresh impetus at the box office after it released in China. Baahubali 2 took off at the box office like no other film before, shattering all records. Salman Khan's Tubelight is expected to be a definite hit, but it remains to be seen if it can match Baahubali 2 and Dangal's performance.