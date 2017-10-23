Secret Superstar Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim film continues to shine after Diwali, earns 22.75 cr in three days

Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar has so far fared well at the box office. After its average start on day 1, the movie saw an impressive jump in its collection second day onwards. Even though multi-starrer Golmaal Again is giving a tough competition, Secret Superstar has maintained its momentum in the box office and emerged successful. On Saturday, the movie minted Rs 8.65 crore, bringing its total collection to Rs 22.75 crore.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is doing well at major metros and multiplexes. Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to report that the combined business of Secret Superstar and Golmal again stands at Rs 121 crore after the weekend. Exact collections of both are the movies are not yet revealed.

Wow! What an incredible weekend it has been... The *combined* biz of #GolmaalAgain and #SecretSuperstar is *approx* â¹ 121 cr [+/-]... - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2017

Diwali weekend has brought abundant cheer and spread sunshine... But real test for #GolmaalAgain and #SecretSuperstar begins today [Mon]... - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2017

Will #GolmaalAgain and #SecretSuperstar maintain the momentum on weekdays? Will the two films put up big numbers? Let's wait and watch! - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2017

#SecretSuperstar is EXCELLENT at major metros/multiplexes... Thu 4.80 cr, Fri 9.30 cr, Sat 8.65 cr. Total: â¹ 22.75 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 22, 2017

Secret Superstar, released on October 19, earned Rs 4.80 crore on day 1, and earned almost double on day 2 with Rs 9.30 crore. Secret Superstar has received strong word-of-mouth from both film critics and audiences, which is helping the movie mint more money.Secret Superstar tells the story of Insia (Zaira Wasim), a teenager who aspires to become a singer. The plot revolves around how she fights her conservative family, especially her father to achieve her dream.

Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The film features Zaira Wasim, Meher Vij and Aamir Khan in lead roles. Zaira Wasim has received high critical acclaim for her stellar performance. Aamir Khan has an extended cameo appearance in the film.