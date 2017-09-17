Simran Box Office Collection Day 2: Kangana's film earns Rs 3.76 cr on Saturday

After witnessing a slow start on Friday, Kangana Ranaut starrer Simran saw a slightly higher earnings on Saturday. On its second day, Simran earned Rs 3.76 crore. On Friday, Hansal Mehta's latest movie had minted Rs 2.77 core. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to report Saturday's collection



#Simran witnessed 35.74% growth on Day 2... Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 3.76 cr. Total: â¹ 6.53 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2017

Kangna is in terrific form in #Simran, but that's about it... First half engrossing... Post-interval portions illogical, a complete downer. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2017

Although Simran opened to mixed reviews from film critics, Kangana Ranaut's effortless performance in the movie is praised by almost everyone. According to media reports, though the first part of the movie managed to keep the audience engaged, the latter part fell apart due to its loose story plot. Taran Adarsh tweeted his review about the movieHe even took to Twitter to post his rating for Simran.Simran, which hit screens on September 15, ran into several controversies even before its release. It made headlines after CBFC had asked for 10 cuts in the film. Reportedly, the makers had accepted all the cuts and changes asked by the board.Simran revolves around the life story of a divorced Gujarati girl who lives in Atlanta, USA and has a gambling problem. The story is about her ambitions, dreams and how she gets involved in crime. The movie is inspired by the real-life story of Sandeep Kaur, who is currently serving a sentence of 66 months in a Federal prison.

