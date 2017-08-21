Toilet Ek Prem Katha box office collection: Akshay Kumar's movie rakes in Rs 106.80 cr, still going strong despite new releases

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Toilet Ek Prem Katha is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' and is winning hearts across the country. On Friday, the movie entered Rs 100 crore club. According to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's movie earned Rs 6.75 crore on Saturday beating Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi which managed to collect Rs 3.85 crores on Saturday.

The movie is still going strong at the box office in its second week. Toilet Ek Prem Katha's total earning stands at Rs 106.80 crore. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is Akshay's eighth film to earn more than 100 crore. Sunday's collection is yet to be revealed. On Sunday evening, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to disclose Saturday's earnings



#ToiletEkPremKatha packs a SOLID PUNCH on Sat... [Week 2] Fri 4 cr, Sat 6.75 cr. Total: â¹ 106.80 cr. India biz. ððð #TEPK - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 20, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha is Akshay Kumar's 8th â¹ 100 cr grosser... The 2nd highest, after Salman Khan [11 â¹ 100 cr grossers]. India biz. #TEPK - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2017

On its first weekend, the movie had collected over Rs 50 crore, making it the sixth highest opener of 2017. Although it received mixed reviews from the film critics, the film has received a huge thumbs up from the audience and continues to run strongly at the box office. Here are Toilet Ek Prem Katha's first week's earnings, as tweeted by Taran AdarshToilet Ek Prem Katha is based on the issues of sanitation and lack of toilets in the rural parts of India. The audience seems to have accepted a movie that rides high on sending a social message.

Also watch:

