Toilet - Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's film gets I-Day boost, earns Rs 83.45 cr

The Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet - Ek Prem Katha is going strong at the box office, thanks to good reviews by film critics and positive word of mouth. The film has minted Rs 20 crore on the Independence Day. Toilet - Ek Prem Katha had already earned Rs 63.45 crore within four days of its release. With Tuesday's collection, the grand total stands at Rs 83.45 crore. Film critic and trade analyst wrote on twitter



#ToiletEkPremKatha Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr, Mon 12 cr, Tue 20 cr. Total: â¹ 83.45 cr. India biz. FABULOUS... #TEPK - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Does MASSIVE biz on Independence Day... Crosses â¹ 80 cr, racing towards â¹ 100 cr... #TEPK - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2017

After all the big budget films of 2017 failed at the box office, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is showing an upward trend by breaking the box office jinx. The movie is a political satire that deals with the issues of sanitation and lack of toilets in the rural parts of India. The theme of the film is picked from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.



Happiness is..having a vision & watching it slowly turning into reality,though still a long way to go.This #DirectDilSe is dedicated 2 u all pic.twitter.com/Zr13cBsQ0O - Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2017

Akshay Kumar took to twitter to thank all his fans, critics and the film fraternity for its success.Earlier this year, Akshay Kumar had delivered the legal drama, Jolly LLB 2. Both his films have made it to the list of highest openers so far this year. Jolly LLB 2 stands at the fifth position and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is the sixth highest opener of 2017.The movie was made on a budget of Rs 18 crore. It is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and also stars Anupam Kher, Divyendu Sharma and Sudhir Pandey.

Also watch:





