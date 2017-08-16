Toilet - Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's film gets I-Day boost, earns Rs 83.45 cr

BT Online
The Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet - Ek Prem Katha is going strong at the box office, thanks to good reviews by film critics and positive word of mouth. The film has minted Rs 20 crore on the Independence Day. Toilet - Ek Prem Katha had already earned Rs 63.45 crore within four days of its release. With Tuesday's collection, the grand total stands at Rs 83.45 crore. Film critic and trade analyst wrote on twitter
After all the big budget films of 2017 failed at the box office, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is showing an upward trend by breaking the box office jinx. The movie is a political satire that deals with the issues of sanitation and lack of toilets in the rural parts of India. The theme of the film is picked from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
Akshay Kumar took to twitter to thank all his fans, critics and the film fraternity for its success.
Earlier this year, Akshay Kumar had delivered the legal drama, Jolly LLB 2. Both his films have made it to the list of highest openers so far this year. Jolly LLB 2 stands at the fifth position and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is the sixth highest opener of 2017.
The movie was made on a budget of Rs 18 crore. It is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and also stars Anupam Kher, Divyendu Sharma and Sudhir Pandey.
