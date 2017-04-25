Baahubali 2: PVR stock closes higher three days ahead of movie release

Three days ahead of the worldwide release of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 on nearly 9,000 screens, the PVR Ltd stock was trading higher on the BSE. The PVR stock was up 2.60 percent or 41 points higher at Rs 1614 points on the BSE.



The stock closed 1.15 percent or 18.05 points higher at 1592 level.



PVR, a film entertainment company, is engaged in the motion picture exhibition in cinemas. The company has organized its operations into three business segments: Movie exhibition, Movie Production and Distribution, and Others.

Its other segment includes bowling, gaming and restaurant. The company is also engaged in in-cinema advertisements/product displays and sale of food and beverages at cinema locations. The stock is up 39.16 percent or 448 points on an year-to-date basis. Its market cap stood at Rs 7412 crore.

About 40,451 shares of the firm changed hands on the BSE. The stock opened at Rs 1575 level. Stock of another prominent movie distributor INOX Leisure closed 1.53 percent lower at Rs 296.65 on the BSE.

The company is engaged in the business of setting up, operating and managing a national chain of multiplexes under the brand name INOX. The movie is a sequel of Baahubali: The Beginning which was released on July 10, 2015 worldwide.



Baahubali 2 features Prabhas as Mahendra Baahubali and Amarendra Baahubali, Rana Daggubati as Bhallala Deva, Anushka Shetty as Maharani Devasena, Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami and Sathyaraj as Kattappa among others.

