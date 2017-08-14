Reliance Communications stock closes 16.14% higher as NCLT admits its petition for Aircel merger

The Reliance Communications stock closed higher on Monday after after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) accepted plea for the firm's wireless wing merger with Aircel.

The Tribunal also accepted petition for 51 percent stake sale in the company's tower arm to Brookfield Infrastructure Group.

The RCom stock closed 16.14 percent or 3.35 poins higher on the BSE.

The merger along with sale in the tower business will allow RCom to cut 60 percent of its total debt of 44,345.30 crore as on March 31, 2017.

