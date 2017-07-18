10 key stocks manage to hit fresh 52-week highs even as Sensex, Nifty rally fizzles out

The Sensex on Tuesday reversed course after staying above the 32,000 level in the last three sessions.

FMCG heavyweight ITC led the losses, falling almost 15 percent after the government after the GST Council hiked cess on cigarettes to take away the "windfall " manufacturers were reaping due to an anomaly that crept in after the GST rate fixation.

At 1500 hours, the stock of cigarettes-hotel (FMCG) major ITC was trading 12.85 percent or 41 points lower at Rs 283.90 on the BSE.

The stock of Modi Group firm Godfrey Phillips India fell 5.93 percent or 72 points at 1154 level. The stock of Hyderabad-based VST Industries was down 8.10 percent or 288 points to 3,272 level.

While the Nifty and Sensex retreated gains, still some stocks on the BSE were undeterred by losses and hit their fresh 52 week highs today. Around 80 stocks were trading near their yearly highs today.

Below are the key stocks among them.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The stock hit a fresh 52-week high on Tuesday at 383.95 level on the BSE. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is a port infrastructure company.

The firm is engaged in the business of developing, operating and maintaining the Port and Port-based related infrastructure facilities, including Multi product Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Its segments include port and SEZ activities, and others.



Its other segment mainly includes aircraft operating income and services. The company also provides logistics and infrastructure that moves goods from the port to customers.

The stock has risen 75 per cent over the last one year.

ACC Ltd: The ACC stock hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the cement maker rose nearly 3 percent intraday on robust earnings declared by the company for the quarter ended June 2017.



The firm's net profit rose 32.6 percent year on year to Rs 326.2 crore. Prabhudas Lilladher has given a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,850.

The current market price of ACC is Rs 1781.6.

Time period given by Vaishali Parekh is one month when ACC price can reach defined target. The brokerage has given a stop loss of Rs 1,680.

The stock has grown 11.8 percent during the last one year.

ACC Limited is engaged in manufacturing of cement and ready mixed concrete. The company's segments include cement and ready mix concrete. The company manufactures cement, which includes Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC), Portland Slag Cement (PSC) and Ready Mixed Concrete (RMX). The company's products include portland cement and premium cements, bulk cement.

Bharti Airtel: The Bharti Airtel stock rose 13 percent on an year-on-year basis. On June 29, 2017, the stock hit a four-month high of Rs 386. The stock rose to its 52 week high on Tuesday on reports that the company may soon be involved in a potential consolidation opportunity in Nigeria, its largest Africa market. It rose 13 percent on an year on year basis.



Bharti Airtel is a global telecommunications company with operations in 17 countries across Asia and Africa. In India, the company's product offerings include 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services, mobile commerce, fixed line services, high-speed home broadband, DTH and enterprise services, including national and international long-distance services to carriers.

Biocon: The Biocon stock rose to its 52 week high at 416 level on the BSE.

ICICI Direct has given a 'hold' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 375 in its research report dated July 14, 2017. The pharma firm is likely to declare its Q1 earnings on July 27, 2017. The stock rose 80 percent in the last one year.

Biocon is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses to reduce therapy costs of chronic diseases like autoimmune, diabetes, and cancer. Through its products and research services it is enabling access to affordable healthcare for patients, partners and healthcare systems across the globe.

Ashok Leyland: The Ashok Leyland stock rose to its 52 week high at Rs 109.50 on the BSE.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Ashok leyland with a target of Rs 112 and stop loss of Rs 106.

Ashok Leyland Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in Commercial vehicles and related components. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in manufacturing and trading in medium and heavy commercial Vehicle, light commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, automotive aggregates, vehicle financing and engineering design services.



It offers a range of 18 to 80-seater buses under categories, such as city application and electric buses.

Ashok Leyland posted a rise of 11 percent in its overall sales in June at 12330 units even when its peers reported a fall in sales for the said period. The company had sold 11,108 units in the same month of last year.

The stock rose 15 percent on an year-on-year basis.

Hindalco Industries: The Hindalco Industries stock rose to its 52-week high of 210.25 on Tuesday. It rose 52 percent on an year-on-year basis.

Hindalco Industries is engaged in the production of aluminium and aluminium products, and copper and copper products.

The company's segments include aluminium, which includes hydrate and alumina, aluminum and aluminum product, and Copper, which includes continuous cast copper rods, copper cathode, sulfuric acid, di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and complexes, and gold and silver products.



ICICI Bank: The stock rose to its 52 week high at 305.60 level on the BSE.

ICICI Bank Limited is a banking company. It is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including commercial banking, retail banking, project and corporate finance, working capital finance, insurance, venture capital and private equity, investment banking, broking and treasury products and services.

The bank's business segments are retail banking, wholesale banking, treasury, other banking, life insurance, general insurance and others.

ICICI Bank subsidiary company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has filed a DRHP with the SEBI for a public offer of up to 86,247,187 equity shares

The bank stock rose 27.26 percent on an year on year basis.

Jubilant Foodworks: The stock hit its 52-week high of 1335 on the BSE.

Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Dominos Pizza and Dunkin Donuts chains in India has reported a 25.53 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 23.84 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 18.99 crore in the same period of previous fiscal. Jubilant FoodWorks Limited is a food service company. The firm operates through Food and Beverages segment.



The company and its subsidiary have rights to develop and operate Domino's Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. It operates in India and Sri Lanka. It has a right for developing and operating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants for India. The stock rose 13.80 percent on an year-on-year basis.

Maruti Suzuki India: The stock hit a fresh 52 week high of 7589 on Tuesday. It rose almost 70 percent on an year-on-year basis. Sharekhan has given a 'buy' call on Maruti Suzuki India with a target price of Rs 7,900. The current market price of Maruti Suzuki India is Rs 7560.45. The firm is set to announce its Q1 earnings on July 27,2017. Its stock is up 70 percent on an year on year basis.



Power Grid Corporation: The stock hit a fresh 52-week high of 7,589 on Tuesday. Power Grid Corporation of India is a transmission company engaged in the power transmission business with responsibility for planning, implementation, operation and maintenance of Inter-State Transmission System and operation of National and Regional Load Dispatch Centers.

