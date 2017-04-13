Markets feel the Infosys heat, Sensex dives 182 pts

Technology stocks took a beating today after Infosys' share buyback plan and revenue outlook failed to move investors as the Sensex dropped 182 points to a three-week low and the Nifty broke below the 9,200-mark.

On top of it, disappointing macro numbers and persisting military concerns relating to the Korean peninsula and the West Asia pulled down the indices.

The 30-share index opened lower before slipping further when Infosys results raised concerns about others to follow.

It was down 182.03 points, or 0.61 per cent, at 29,461.45 at the close, a level last seen on March 28.

The 50-share NSE Nifty slipped below the 9,200-mark, falling 52.65 points, or 0.57 per cent at 9,150.80.

For the week, the Sensex fell 245.16 points, or 0.82 per cent, while the Nifty was down 47.50 points, or 0.51 per cent.

Markets will remain shut tomorrow for Baba Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday.

The IT index bore the brunt after Infosys revenue guidance and plan to return cash to shareholders fell short of the crease.

Market mood also dampened after government data, which were released after trading hours yesterday, showed industrial output slipped to a 4-month low, contracting 1.2 per cent in February, and retail inflation jumping to a five-month high of 3.81 per cent in March.