Mutual Funds see Rs 36,000 cr inflow in Nov

PTI | New Delhi
The latest inflow has been mainly driven by contribution from income fund or debt schemes. Besides, equity ones continued to see positive inflows.

 
 

November sees steepest FPI outflows since June 2013

How investing in SIPs can make you a crorepati

BSE to launch multi-bank facility for MF distributors on Aug 1

Mutual funds AUM at record high, cross Rs 14 lakh crore mark in June

Sebi proposes easier rules for fund managers to move to India

Mutual funds equity folio rise by 3.65 lakh in April-May

Nifty 50 based ETF assets surge 7-fold to Rs 8,533 cr

How demonetisation offers an opportunity to invest in debt funds

Those currently invested in debt funds are advised to remain invested and people with ample idle money should also concentrate on investing their surplus funds.
Mutual funds pump in Rs 1.78 lakh cr in debt mkts in Apr-Oct

Mutual fund folios rise to all-time high of 48.9 million

Mutual fund folios rose by 2.6 per cent, quarter-on-quarter, to an all-time record high of 48.9 million in June 2016.
What experts say about 'Brexit'


Do not see rise in capex expenditure before FY18-19: Sanjay Dongre of UTI Mutual Fund

As the capacity utilization in the Indian economy is about 74%, the capex recovery is expected to be slow and gradual and should gather steam post FY18
MFs witness net outflow of Rs 58,000 crore in May

Investors have pulled out more than Rs 58,000 crore from various mutual fund (MF) schemes in May on account of huge outflow from money market and gilt funds.
Equity MF inflows hit 6-mth high at Rs 4,721 cr in May

Equity mutual funds witnessed an inflow of over Rs 4,721 crore in May, making it the highest in six months, mainly on account of strong retail participation.
