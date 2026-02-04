Canara Robeco Equity Hybrid Fund: Rs 10,000 SIP since 1993 turns into Rs 6.2 crore; check fund details

The Canara Robeco Equity Hybrid Fund, launched in February 1993, has emerged as a long-standing participant in India’s aggressive hybrid fund category, with a mandate focused on generating long-term capital appreciation along with income through a diversified mix of equity and fixed income investments. Over more than three decades, the scheme has attracted steady investor interest, with assets under management (AUM) standing at ₹11,393.38 crore as of December 31, 2025.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The fund follows a balanced asset allocation strategy, investing between 65% and 80% of its portfolio in equities and equity-related instruments, while the remaining portion is allocated to debt and money market securities. It may also invest up to 10% in Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs). This approach is designed to combine the growth potential of equities with the relative stability of debt, making the scheme suitable for investors seeking moderated volatility alongside market-linked returns. The fund is benchmarked against the CRISIL Hybrid 35+65 – Aggressive Index (Total Return Index).

In terms of performance, the Regular Plan – Growth option delivered a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.55% over one year, 13.78% over three years and 12.89% over five years as of December 31, 2025. Since inception, the fund has generated a CAGR of 11.58%, compared with 12.66% for the BSE SENSEX TRI, its additional benchmark. While long-term returns have marginally trailed the equity benchmark, the fund has demonstrated resilience across market cycles, reflecting the stabilising role of its hybrid structure.

Advertisement

A one-time investment of ₹10,000 at the fund’s inception would have grown to ₹3.68 lakh by December 2025. In comparison, the additional benchmark investment would have reached ₹5.07 lakh over the same period. On the systematic investment side, investors contributing ₹10,000 per month since February 1, 1993, would have accumulated approximately ₹6.20 crore by December 31, 2025, against a total investment of ₹39.5 lakh, translating into an internal rate of return (XIRR) of 13.61%.

Commenting on the fund’s journey, Rajnish Narula, Managing Director and CEO of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, said the focus has consistently been on maintaining a balanced investment framework backed by research discipline, prudent risk management and a long-term perspective. He added that the fund house remains committed to helping investors navigate market cycles and achieve sustainable outcomes over time.

Advertisement

Shridatta Bhandwaldar, Chief Investment Officer – Equities, noted that the fund aims to blend growth-oriented equity exposure with a strong debt component, focusing on fundamentally sound companies while managing risk across different market environments. Gaurav Goyal, Head – Sales and Marketing, highlighted that the fund has completed over 30 years of wealth creation, underlining the importance of resilience alongside growth.

Industry data underscores rising interest in hybrid strategies. As of December 2025, the aggressive hybrid fund category had an AUM of ₹2.53 lakh crore across 61.3 lakh folios, marking a 60% increase over the past three years. This trend reflects growing investor preference for asset allocation-based solutions to meet long-term financial goals.