Maruti Suzuki sales rise 19.5%; Toyota Kirloskar posts 47.85% rise in April sales

Country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday posted a 19.5 per cent rise in total sales at 1,51,215 units in April, against 1,26,569 units in the same month last year. Its domestic sales rose 23.4 per cent during the month to 1,44,492 units compared to 1,17,045 units in April 2016.

Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, were up 21.9 per cent to 38,897 units from 31,906 units a year ago, the firm said . The company said sales in the compact segment -comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire, Baleno and Ignis - increased 39.1 per cent to 6,35,84 units in April this year as against 45,700 units in the same month of 2016.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz rose 23.2 per cent to 7,024 units during the month. Sales of utility vehicles, including Ertiga, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza, rose 28.6 per cent to 20,638 units in April from 16,044 units in the corresponding month last year. Domestic sales rose 23.4 percent to 1,44,492 units in April 2017 from 1,17,045 in April 2016.

The company posted a decline of 4 per cent in sales of vans, Omni and Eeco, at 13,938 units last month compared to 14,520 units in the year-ago month. Exports during the month too declined 29.4 per cent to 6,723 units from 9,524 units in April last year, MSI said.

Hyundai Motor India

Its rival Hyundai Motor India reported a 3.57 per cent increase in total sales at 56,368 units in April this year. The company had sold 54,420 units in April 2016, HMIL said.

Domestic sales were up 5.68 per cent at 44,758 units during the month, as against 42,351 units in the year-ago period, the company said. Exports in April stood at 11,610 units, as against 12,069 units during the same month last year, down 3.8 per cent.

Toyota Kirloskar



Toyota Kirloskar Motor too reported a healthy 47.85 per cent rise in total sales at 14,057 units in April, driven by its newly launched SUV Fortuner. The company had sold total 9,507 units in the same month last year, TKM said.

Domestic sales grew 51.81 per cent to 12,948 units as against 8,529 units in April last year, it added. TKM exported 1,109 units of the Etios series in April 2017 as compared to 978 units in the same month last year.

