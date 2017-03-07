Air India breaks all records by flying around the world with an all-women crew

To celebrate International Women's day, Air India said it flew multiple all women crew flights between February 26 to March 8.

The airline created history with an all women operated flight that travelled across the world.

It set a new world record by flying from Delhi to San Francisco and San Francisco to Delhi route, the longest distance travelled by any all-women crew.

The Boeing 777 flight was piloted by Captains Sunita Narula, Kshamta Bajpai, Indira Singh and Gunjan Aggarwal and the all-women cabin crew was led by Seema Baberwal and Nishrin Bandulwala.

The historic flight traversed 13 time zones carrying 16 crew and 250 passengers taking just over 15 hours covering 15,000 km to San Francisco.

Even the engineers who certified the aircraft, air traffic controllers, who cleared its departure and arrival, were women, the company said.

Air India is said to have the world's largest percentage of woman pilots.