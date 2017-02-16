Alpha signs $30 million deal with Elbit for IAF's MI-17 helicopter upgrade

City based manufacturer and technological services provider in defence and paramilitary markets, Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd, today announced the signing of a USD 30 million contract with Elbit Systems for IAF'S MI-17 helicopter upgrade programme.

The contract was signed at Aero India 2017 on the third day of Asia's premier airshow at Yelahanka airbase here.

The programme involves upgrading of 90 Mi-17 helicopters and Alpha Design, as the major offset partner, will be manufacturing all key sub-units at its Bengaluru factory, the company said in a release.

It said its scope of work will involve manufacturing of key sub-units such as smart displays, new cockpit, transponder, Digital Voice Recorder (DVR), Missile Launch Detection Systems (MILDS), Cables and Brackets.

"The inking of this contract further reinforces our commitment towards providing the best defence technologies to our valiant forces. It is also an acknowledgement of our top-notch quality products and the immense expertise of our team," Alpha Design Technologies CMD Colonel H S Shankar said.

Alpha Design's MILDS is being indigenously manufactured by the company in technical collaboration, with Airbus, as part of DARE (DRDO)'s project for upgradation of helicopters.

Alpha Design has already produced and supplied 469 MILDS as part of Cheetah Helicopter Upgrade to Army Aviation Corps through BEL (DRDO's Project) during 2015-16, it said.