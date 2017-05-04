Bengaluru, Hyderabad airports begin Aadhaar based entry for passengers

Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports have started using Aadhaar-enabled entry to enhance security and to cater to the increased number of passengers passing through airports during peak traffic. At present, passengers are asked to show printed or electronic air tickets and a government identity card to enter airports.

According to a Livemint report, Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports are using Aadhaar-based entry in coordination with airlines through a process called e-boarding. The airports are also using the manual procedures as back-up options.

However, Baroda and Vijayawada airports, which are managed by the Airports Authority of India are also expected to use Aadhaar-enabled entry for passengers. At Hyderabad airport, around 150 flights which mostly include flights by domestic carriers use the e-boarding technology.

"E-boarding has improved the passenger throughput outcome at the boarding gates by 30 per cent and performance of the security frisking area by 20 per cent," the report quoted a Hyderabad airport spokesperson as saying.

At present, the Aadhaar-enabled entry at Hyderabad airport is only at the terminal entrance for the identification of passengers.

If airlines are able to provide the passenger's Aadhaar number along with the ticketing information, the system is fully capable of using Aadhaar as a single document/identity for terminal entry and a boarding card replacement, the report said.



