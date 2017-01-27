Hyperloop can reduce Delhi to Mumbai travel time to just an hour

Hyperloop technology by Hyperloop One, which can cut down travel time from Delhi to Mumbai to just an hour, could be taken up by the central government soon.

Hyperloop is a high-speed travel solution technology based on propelling a vehicle through a near-vacuum tube at a speed faster than an airplane.

Through this technology, travel time between Mumbai and Chennai could come to just an hour, while Bengaluru to Chennai could just take 20 minutes, down from one hour.







Bengaluru to Thiruvananthapuram which currently takes 70 minutes flight time could come down to just 30 minutes.

Alan James, Hyperloop's VP for world wide business development, said the speed could be as high as 1,080 km per hour.

"Hyperloop offers aviation-like speed, train-like capacity and metro-like convenience," he told The Financial Express.

Five routes from India qualified to the final stage of a global competition conducted by the company.

Alan James told the newspaper that the routes proposed have active involment from their respective state governments and a leading Indian university.

He said that the company will first evalute the business cases of these entries and then discuss further national projects with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The company is set to hold the final leg of its competition on February 27 and 28, in New Delhi.