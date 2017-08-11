Jet Airways offers discounts on business, economy base fares

Private carrier Jet Airways has lowered its business class base fares for both domestic and international travel by 20 per cent, while the economy class travel has also become cheaper by 30 per cent under a discounted sale scheme.

The special six-day celebratory fare sale, which commences from midnight today, is to mark Indias 70th Independence Day, Jet Airways said in a release.

The sale, starting August 11, offers 30 per cent discount on economy class base fares and 20 per cent on premiere (business) class fares, it said.

Another full service carrier, Vistara, announced earlier this week heavily discounted all-inclusive fares, starting as low as Rs 799 for economy class and Rs 2,099 for premium economy under its "48 hours only" Freedom to Fly sale offer.

Tickets purchased as part of the sale for domestic flights will be valid for travel from September 5 while for the international flights the promotional tickets will be valid from September 15, Jet Airways said.

The discount in base fares is applicable on both one-way and return tickets, Jet Airways said, adding customers can book tickets for 44 domestic destinations and 20 international destinations.