SpiceJet to launch direct flights to Patna from July 1

No-frills airline SpiceJet will start direct flights to Patna from Mumbai, Kolkata and two other cities from July 1.

Besides, it has plans to introduce double daily direct flights from Patna to the national capital soon.

"With this new sector, the airline will now cover 41 destinations across India," the carrier said in a release today.

From July 1, the airline would operate daily direct flights on Patna-Mumbai, Patna-Kolkata, Patna-Hyderabad and Patna-Bengaluru routes.

"The onward connections for the new station include Patna to Surat via Kolkata and Patna to Chennai via Hyderabad through daily flights," the release said.

SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh said the airline's extensive schedule for Patna would offer great synergies for eastern India while connecting it to the other key cities across the country.

The airline operates an average of 350 daily flights to 46 destinations, including 7 international ones.



