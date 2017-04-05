You may soon have to get Aadhaar for flying on a plane

IT major Wipro has been tasked with developing a blueprint for Aadhaar-based biometric access to flyers at all airports across India.

According to TOI, Wipro is expected to give the report by early May and then airports will begin the process of a passenger's thumb being all the identification he or she requires to fly for domestic flights.

Aadhaar may not be made mandatory for taking international flights as passports are required for identification.

The idea of linking Aadhaar numbers of passengers taking domestic flights was mooted by the aviation ministry. The government is trying to make biometric access possible at domestic airports, the report said.

The move to take this bold step came at a recent meeting of various airport operators and airlines with aviation minister Jayant Sinha.

"It was felt a joint system be developed that can be replicated by all airports. Wipro has been asked to develop a concept note in this regard after consulting all stakeholders, including the JV airport operators. We are seeing what all airport processes can be made e-enabled," TOI quoted Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra as saying.

If implemented, the passengers will have to give their Aadhaar numbers at the time of booking tickets. "Once they reach the airport they are flying out of, flyers can just keep their thumb on touch pad at entry point. Once inside, a similar process can be repeated at other places like check-in. We want passengers to have as seamless and effortless travel experience at airports as possible," Mohapatra added.

