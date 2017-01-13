Airtel unveils Rs 3,000 cr payments bank plan

Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel Ltd on Thursday unveiled its plan for setting up a payments bank with an initial investment of Rs 3000 crore to build a nationwide network.

Airtel Payments Bank is the first among several such niche banks to start operations after the RBI granted new permits to bring financial services within the reach of millions who still lack access to formal banking. Payments banks can take deposits and remittances but are not allowed to lend.

This new set of banks is expected to increase competition in the sector by offering higher interest rates on deposits. Several of Bharti's competitors have also received payments bank licenses, including Reliance Industries, which has entered the country's telecoms sector through unit Jio, as well as Vodafone Group Plc and Idea Cellular.

Private-sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank owns a minority stake in Airtel Payments Bank. Airtel Payments Bank will use 250,000 of Bharti Airtel's retail mobile services outlets to offer its services and has already added one million customers during its pilot phase, it said in a statement.

Inaugurating the inaugurated Airtel Payments Bank, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said as more and more telecom companies enter the fray, ``I think we will hopefully see competition not only amongst telecom companies which we read a lot about these days but we will probably see competition between conventional and the new mode of banking that you are going to introduce.''

Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said this is the first payments bank which will be opened across 29 states in India by leveraging retail partners of Airtel.