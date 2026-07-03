Here's what Zydus-Apollo partnership is doing for early detection of cancers in India

Zydus Lifesciences has partnered with Apollo Hospitals to introduce Guardant Health's Shield multi-cancer detection (MCD) blood test in India, as pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers step up investments in precision diagnostics and early cancer detection.

The collaboration follows an exclusive agreement between Zydus and US-based precision oncology company Guardant Health to commercialise the Shield MCD test in India. Under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Apollo Hospitals, the blood-based screening test will be offered through the hospital chain's network.

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Shield is a methylation-based blood test that screens for cancer-associated signals linked to 10 cancers bladder, colorectal, breast, prostate, oesophageal, gastric, liver, lung, ovarian and pancreatic in individuals aged 45 years and above who are at average risk of cancer. The test requires a single blood draw and is intended to complement existing cancer screening programmes rather than replace them.

The launch comes as blood-based multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests emerge as a new segment within cancer diagnostics globally. Unlike conventional screening programmes that typically target one cancer at a time, MCED tests analyse blood samples for biomarkers associated with multiple cancers simultaneously. Companies are increasingly investing in the technology as they seek to improve screening uptake and detect cancers earlier, although such tests continue to undergo clinical evaluation and regulatory review in several markets.

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India presents a significant opportunity for these technologies given its rising cancer burden and low screening rates. According to data cited by the companies, more than 1.41 million people were diagnosed with cancer in 2022, while over 900,000 died from the disease.

Cancer accounts for nearly 9% of deaths related to non-communicable diseases in the country. Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related mortality among women, while oral cancer is the most common cancer among men. Screening coverage also varies widely across states, with northern, central, and northeastern regions lagging southern and western India.

"The most effective healthcare is proactive healthcare. The future of medicine lies not only in treating disease, but in preventing it and detecting it at its earliest, most treatable stages. Cancer continues to be a major health challenge, and expanding access to timely, reliable screening is critical to reducing its impact," said Dr Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group.

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Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences, said the collaboration expands access to a screening technology that complements existing screening pathways. "Through focused awareness initiatives, we continue to encourage timely screening and proactive healthcare with our range of companion diagnostics. By expanding access to precision diagnostics, we stand committed to unlocking new possibilities in patient care," he said.

The Shield MCD test has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration for certain cancer indications. The designation recognises the technology's potential but does not constitute regulatory approval or clearance.