How can I determine whether my current monthly NPS contribution, asset allocation are sufficient to achieve my desired retirement corpus?

Your monthly National Pension System (NPS) contribution should be aligned with the retirement income you expect to need—not just the amount you can invest today. Estimating future expenses, accounting for inflation and healthcare costs, and choosing the right asset allocation are key to building an adequate retirement corpus.

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Response by Pranay Ranjan Dwivedi, MD and CEO, SBI Pension Funds

Your monthly NPS contribution and asset allocation should be a function of the retirement income you will need in the future as against investment amount today. One should begin by estimating your current cost of living and projecting how your expensesincluding healthcare costswhich are also likely to grow by the time you retire. As a starting point, you can assume long-term general inflation of around 4%–6%, broadly in line with the RBI's inflation guidance, while factoring in medical inflation of around 8%-10%, as healthcare costs have historically risen much faster than overall inflation. It is also important to plan for a longer life expectancy to ensure your savings last throughout retirement.

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Starting early and investing regularly allows the power of compounding& rupee cost averaging to work in your favor, while increasing your contributions as your income grows can significantly enhance your retirement corpus. One of the simplest ways to achieve it is through salary deductions/monthly contributions & increase the investments in line with increase in income.

Asset allocation is just as important as the amount you invest and should be reviewed regularly to ensure it matches your age, financial goals and risk appetite. NPS offers two investment options—Active Choice and Auto Choice. Under Active Choice, you decide how your investments are allocated across assets based on your risk profile.

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Under Auto Choice, the asset allocation changes automatically with age through a lifecycle approach. This allows for higher exposure to equities during the early years of your career, when the investment horizon is longer, and gradually shifts towards safer assets as retirement approaches, helping balance growth opportunities with the need to protect your retirement savings.SBI Pension funds has also come out with 2 MSF schemes; SBIPF Jeevan Swarna (90%-100% Equity) & SBIPF Akshay Dhara (25%-50% Equity) which provide a predetermined asset allocation strategy based on one’s risk profile.

A sufficient retirement corpus depends on realistic estimates of future expenses, inflation, healthcare costs, longevity, and an appropriate asset allocation. Regularly reviewing your NPS contributions and investment mix helps ensure you remain on track to meet your retirement goals.

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Retirement planning

Retirement planning is not a one-time exercise but an ongoing process that should evolve with changes in income, financial responsibilities and market conditions. Investors should periodically assess whether their current savings rate is adequate to meet their long-term retirement objectives. Reviewing the performance of investments, rebalancing the portfolio when necessary and ensuring that the asset allocation remains aligned with one's age and risk tolerance can help improve the chances of achieving the desired retirement corpus.

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It is also important to factor in unexpected expenses, such as medical emergencies or long-term care needs, while estimating post-retirement requirements. Maintaining a disciplined investment approach and avoiding frequent withdrawals from retirement savings can help preserve the benefits of long-term compounding. By regularly monitoring contributions and making timely adjustments as circumstances change, investors can build a more resilient retirement plan and improve their financial preparedness for life after retirement.

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