Why Raymond Realty shares jumped over 10% in afternoon trade

Shares of Raymond Realty Ltd rose sharply in Friday's afternoon deals, surging 10.27 per cent to hit a high of Rs 696.90. The jump followed the company's announcement that its pre-sales for the June 2026 quarter (Q1 FY27) reached Rs 700 crore, marking a stellar 129 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth over Rs 306 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.

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"This exceptional performance validates the strong, underlying organic demand for our premium residential offerings, even in a quarter without new Residential Project launches. The resulting sales momentum achieved across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), emphasises the deep consumer trust and powerful brand equity which Raymond Realty commands in the market. This performance was driven by sustained velocity in our Address by GS portfolios, alongside strong price realisation across the MMR ecosystem," the company added.

Raymond Realty's quarterly collections rose 47 per cent YoY to reach Rs 550 crore. "This sustained inflow ensures excellent liquidity generated directly from our operational base," it said.

"Capital deployment during the quarter included Rs 198 crore of borrowings, primarily channelled to fulfil construction and working capital requirements for the project launches initiated in FY26. Total outstanding borrowings as of June 30, 2026, stood at Rs 1,097 crore (compared to Rs 380 crore as on June 30, 2025), reflecting peak-cycle construction drawdowns for the 7 projects launched in FY26," the company also said.

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Raymond Realty noted, "These investments are heavily backed by our robust collection pipeline and are positioned to unlock significant revenue milestones over the next 12–18 months. The liquidity as on June 30, 2026, was Rs 270 crore, resulting in a net debt position of Rs 827 crore."

The company highlighted that its net debt/equity ratio remains comfortably below our strict 1.0x internal ceiling.

"Margins will progressively normalise over subsequent quarters as project construction crosses revenue-recognition thresholds. While the margin profile for Q1 FY27 reflects this expected seasonality and is in line with Q1 FY26, the performance is entirely according to our financial forecasts and expectations. We remain firmly on track to meet our EBITDA margin guidance of 17-19 per cent for FY27," it further stated.

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The company is the demerged real estate arm of the Raymond Group.