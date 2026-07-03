Can Chinese apps like BAT-BMS remotely disable Your EV? What vehicle owners should know

An e-rickshaw moves through a crowded urban street, carrying commuters home. Without warning, the vehicle jerks violently and cuts out, stranding passengers mid-transit in heavy traffic. Nearby, an individual looks at a smartphone screen, having just used a basic Bluetooth application to remotely disconnect the vehicle's battery power.

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Another video clip shows an Armyman pushing his EV scooter after was reportedly switched off in a similar manner. The vulnerability has moved beyond digital mischief into organised local fraud.

In cities like Delhi and Ujjain, miscreants remotely shut down moving e-rickshaws, approach the stranded drivers under the guise of technical experts, and demand fees ranging from ₹200 to ₹500 to restore power via their phones.

MUST READ: Viral e-rickshaw 'prank' app: Switching off batteries could cost you ₹5 lakh & 3 years in jail

The incident has left many EV owners with a critical question: Can Chinese apps like BAT-BMS remotely disable my EV?. Here's what we know.

Can BAT-BMS disable your EV car and bike?

In certain circumstances, Chinese-made EV apps such as BAT-BMS could, in theory, remotely disable or restrict specific vehicle functions if they are integrated with the BMS and cloud-based control infrastructure. Many modern electric vehicles allow manufacturers to remotely manage features such as battery charging, firmware updates, diagnostics, and, in some cases, vehicle access.

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If the app or its backend server has administrative control over these systems, it may be technically possible to limit battery performance or disable certain functions. However, whether such control exists depends on the vehicle's hardware, software architecture, and the level of access granted to the app by the manufacturer. There is no evidence that all BAT-BMS-enabled vehicles support or use such remote disable capabilities.

How can you avoid this as an EV owner?

As an EV owner, you can minimise the risk of remote interference by using only the official app provided by your vehicle or battery manufacturer and downloading it from trusted app stores. Keep your vehicle's firmware and the app updated to ensure you have the latest security patches. Use a strong, unique password for your account and enable two-factor authentication if it is available.

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READ THIS: Why e-rickshaws are suddenly stopping on the road? The Chinese BAT-BMS app behind it

You should avoid sharing your login credentials and be cautious about granting unnecessary permissions to third-party apps. Regularly review your account activity and connected devices for any suspicious access. If your EV allows it, disable remote access features that you do not use. Choosing vehicles and battery systems from manufacturers with strong cybersecurity practices is also an important way to reduce potential risks.

What is the BAT-BMS app?

The BAT-BMS app is a battery management system (BMS) monitoring app developed by Chinese company Shenzhen Grenergy Technology. It was originally intended to help owners monitor and manage their e-rickshaw's BMS, the electronic unit that controls how a lithium battery charges, discharges and powers the vehicle's motor.

It provides information such as battery charge, voltage, current, temperature, cycle life, and the health of individual battery cells.

BT Explainer: How EV kill switch BAT-BMS app works and how to prevent misuse