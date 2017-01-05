Now, Mahatma Gandhi goes missing in Rs 2000 notes

In a case which could fuel confusion among people, an SBI bank official handed over Rs 2,000 notes with Mahatma Gandhi's image missing to farmers saying they were not fake.

According to reports, two farmers from Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh were handed Rs 2,000 notes that did not have an image of Mahatma Gandhi imprinted on it.

The report said that the bank officials called it a printing error. "The incident took place at Shivpuri Road branch of SBI. The notes were not counterfeit, but probably there was some printing error. They were taken back as soon as it (the error) was detected," ET quoted Sheopur district manager of SBI, Akash Shrivastav as saying.

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Farmer receives Rs 2000 notes from SBI Bank without Mahatma Gandhi's image pic.twitter.com/To8yiFIFxq â ANI (@ANI_news) January 5, 2017

It is not fake currency, it is a misprint; sent it for probe: RK Jain, SBI officer on Rs 2000 notes without Mahatma Gandhi's image pic.twitter.com/PiXAlMI5vP â ANI (@ANI_news) January 5, 2017

This was not the first case of misprinting of new currency notes. Several cases of misprinted notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes have been reported so far.

Earlier, it was reported that the guarantee declaration in Rs 500 notes was found superimposed on the security thread. The position of the Ashoka Pillar lion was also not at the right spot.

Soon after the reports, the RBI said the notes were valid and could be used. The Central bank had said if people found it difficult to transact in such notes, they could exchange them.