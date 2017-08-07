Airtel broadband offer: Here's how you can avail 1000 GB extra broadband data

The fresh salvo in the ongoing price wars in Indian telecom sector came from Airtel which is offering 1000 GB of free broadband data under its Big Bytes offer. The biggest telecom company in the country is expecting this offer to balance the scales, presently tipped in favour of disruptor Reliance Jio due to its cheap plans.

Airtel broadband Big Bytes offer can be enjoyed by any customer who wishes to avail Airtel's DSL services on or after 12th June 2017. New customers looking to get this offer need to visit 'www.airtel.in/broadband' and select base plan, enter mobile number and address to raise request for new broadband connection. Or, they can contact customer care to apply for subscription to Airtel Broadband services.

Upon subscription to one of the select plans under the Big Bytes Offer, and after 7 days following the date of activation of their new connection, the user will be able to enjoy additional data under Big Byte offer, over and above the base plan chosen by them. The additional data may be enjoyed at the same speed as per chosen base plan.

Under its Big Bytes offers, Airtel is offering additional data up to 1000 GB over the base plan quota under its certain plans of its best selling broadband fiber plans. Airtel's four plans - worth Rs 1099, Rs 1299, Rs 1499, Rs 1799 - can get you 1000 GB of bonus data, and will be valid till March 31, 2018. The lowest plan of Rs 899 will fetch the user 500 GB till March 31, 2018.

Airtel claims that the Rs 899 and Rs 1099 plans offer internet speeds up to 40 Mbps, whereas the remaining plans can reach up to 100 Mbps. Along with data benefits, the offer also comes with unlimited local and STD calls.

Floated for the first time in May, Airtel broadband Big Bytes offer might give second thoughts to users planning to shift to JioFiber, which is likely to be launched on Diwali later this year.

The offer cannot be availed by special, commercial or enterprise plans, nor can it be combined with any other plans.

The Big Bytes data will be consumed only after the data under base plan quota is exhausted. For example, for the Rs 1099 plan, the additional 1000 GB will be consumed only after the base plan quota of 100 GB is completely finished.

Also, un-used additional data will be carried over each month until March 31, 2018, or the data getting over, whichever happens first. Say, after subscribing the Rs 1099 plan, you used 200 GB from 1000 GB additional broadband data. Now for the next month, you will have 100 GB of data under the base plan quota and 800 GB of Big Bytes data.

