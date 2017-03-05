Airtel hits back at Reliance Jio again, offers 28 GB for Rs 345

Jio's Rs 303 offer, so far, was uncontested by any other telecom operators in the country. However, Airtel's new offer does take on competition, rather aggressively. This new offer will come in direct comparison with Reliance Jio in terms of costing per GB. According to this new tariff, Airtel will be offering 28GB of data at a price of Rs 345.

As promised by Airtel Chief, Sunil Mittal, this new tariff will be head to head with Jio's best offers. Similar, to Jio's Rs 303 offer, there will be a data limit of 1GB per day. The company has, however, made certain modifications.

The user subscribing to Airtel's Rs 345 offer will get 500MB data for the day and 500MB data for night. Users who want to use the entire 1GB data whenever they want, will have to subscribe to the Rs 549 plan.

The users will have to subscribe to this plan before March 31 to avail the benefits. After which they can avail the offer for the next 11 months. All telecos are targeting for the March deadline to retain their subscribers or even make them switch from Jio.

The second largest telecom operator of the country, Vodafone also launched a new scheme which is at par with both Airtel and Jio's offers. The new plan, which will cost Rs 346 per month offers benefits like unlimited calls and SMS with 28GB data for a month. Vodafone in a statement said that this offer is valid only till 15 March.

Last month, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced Jio's Rs 303 data plan along with the Prime Membership, which offers 28GB 4G data and unlimited voice calls without any roaming charges.

However, Reliance Jio Prime members get unlimited data but only 28GB of which will be available at 4G speeds and there is a 1GB/day limit as well.

