Airtel, Vodafone and Idea offers that counter Reliance Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan

Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan is keeping other telecom companies on their toes, even after the free services have come to an end. The launch of Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan extended the data benefits at an extremely competitive price. Other industry leaders like Airtel, Vodafone and Idea have responded to the competitive pricing with their own list of data packs.

Here's a look at what other companies are offering to counter Reliance Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan:

Airtel:

In a direct response to Reliance Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan, Airtel launched a data pack that will last for 70 days ar a price of Rs 399. This new plan will be available for current subscribers of Airtel. The user will get 1GB a day for the entire period. The user can also avail unlimited voice calling throughout the 70-day tenure.

A smaller Rs 299 pack will offer similar data benefits but the unlimited calling will be limited only to other Airtel numbers.

Vodafone:

Vodafone launched a Rs 352 data pack that offers 1 GB data for 56 days. However, this plan is introductory and once the 56-day period expires, the user will have to keep subscribing the offer every 28 days. During the time of launch, the offer was only available via USSD instructions but now they can avail it through Vodafone website and MyVodafone app.

Idea:

Idea launched a Rs 297 recharge pack that gives 1GB of data per day for a period of 70 days. However, the user will only get 300 minutes of Idea to Idea calls per day or 1,200 minutes per week. Once you exaust the calling limit, you'll be charged 30 paisa per minute.