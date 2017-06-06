Miffed with slow internet, call drops? Here's how you can give feedback to TRAI

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has launched new mobile applications to obtain consumer feedback about internet services and call connectivity. TRAI MyCall and TRAI MySpeed applications are meant for crowdsourced data collection related to call quality and internet speeds. This will in turn be relayed to the telecommunication service providers so that they can enhance their services.

Do Not Disturb (DND 2.0), an upgrade of the DND application launched by TRAI earlier, was also launched during the event. All three applications have been developed for the Android platform and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for free. The new TRAI website (www.trai.gov.in) was also released along with the mobile applications.

"We think crowdsourcing is the best way to get customer feedback, better than surveys or other studies, and we've tried to leverage this technology tool in the past for bringing out the true picture of the impact of services," said TRAI Chairman RS Sharma while launching the applications.

Here are the details of the applications

MySpeed (TRAI)

The applications measure 3G/4G data speeds and send the findings to TRAI. The application does not accumulate personal information, though, assured the regulatory body. The speed tests will be automatic and conducted across all service areas. They will be brief, free, very infrequent and anonymous.

The user can also take it upon him to conduct the tests and pass on the information to TRAI. The cumulative data collected from crowsourcing can be viewed at the interactive map-based portal (www.myspeed.trai.gov.in).

TRAI MyCALL

Telecom consumers can rate their call experiences in real time with the MyCALL application. The application generates a pop-up after a call ends requesting users to rate it. How often the pop-up comes up can be controlled by users.

The application asks the users whether the calls were made inside or out, or if while travelling, and factors in these responses too. Users can also provide details like noise, audio delay or call drops.

Do Not Disturb (DND 2.0)

An upgraded version, DND 2.0 allows users to register their mobile number under DND to avoid unwanted calls or SMS from telemarketing agencies. The entirely new avatar of the application comes with an intelligent spam detection engine for SMS, crowdsourcing data for speedy detection of unregistered telemarketers and updates about action taken against them.



