Vodafone to offer 45GB 4G data on OnePlus 5

People buying OnePlus 5 can now also avail 45 GB bundled data from Vodafone with their new smartphones. The second largest telecom service provider in India has joined hands with the Chinese handset manufacturer to offer additional data plan.



Vodafone stated that OnePlus 5 users can get 45 GB 3G/4G data with a validity of five months and free subscription to Vodafone Play for three months on recharge with 1 GB data pack or above. Vodafone Red subscribers will be eligible for 30 GB additional data benefit through My Vodafone app. The telecom company will also provide live experience of the much-talked smartphone at its dealerships in Mumbai and Bengaluru.



OnePlus launched its latest flagship device in the United States on June 20. The smartphone was launched in India at a Mumbai event on Thursday. OnePlus is hosting a pop-up event in New Delhi today where select number of people will be allowed to buy the flagship killer before it is released on Amazon from June 27.



The USP of the phone is the dual camera setup at the back featuring a 16 megapixel snapper with Sony sensor and another 20 megapixel unit with telephoto lens. OnePlus claims this enables the phone to click professional photographs and allows users to use fast auto focus.



The 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory model of OnePlus 5 is priced at Rs 32,999 whereas the 8GB 128GB model is priced at Rs 37,999. Apart from Delhi, the pop up events are also taking place in Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. These new events will double up as demonstration centre as well as purchasing centres.



The phone comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and runs optimised Oxygen OS based on Android Nougat out of the box.



