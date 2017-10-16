Reliance Jio effect: Vodafone introduces Rs 399 pack, offers 90GB data and unlimited calling for 6 months

With Diwali just round the corner, several telecom operators have introduced new tariff plans and offers for their customers. Taking on Reliance Jio and Airtel, Vodafone has also rolled out its new plan ahead of Diwali for its prepaid users. Under the new plan, Vodafone customers will get 90 GB of 4G data and unlimited voice calling for 6 months at Rs 399.

Vodafone's new plan counters both Reliance Jio and Airtel's Rs 399 plan which also offers similar data and unlimited voice calling options.

Airtel under its Rs 399 plan offers 84GB of 4G data for 84 days, with a daily limit of 1GB data to 4G handset users. It also offers unlimited local and STD voice calling. Those using non-4G handsets will get 1.25GB data per day for the same validity period.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio's Rs 399 plan offers 84GB of 4G data for 84 days, which is around three months. Under this plan, the Jio users will have a daily FUP (Fair Usage Policy) limit of 1GB. Jio also offers unlimited local and STD voice calling as well as free SMS service and access of all the Jio apps including Jio Movies, JioTV, JioCinema, JioMusic, JioGames and more.

Meanwhile, as part of Diwali offer, Reliance Jio is also offering 100 percent cashback on recharge of Rs 399. The cashback can be availed between October 12 and 18. The cashback will be given to the users in the form of vouchers and can be availed after 15 November. According to company's website, these vouchers will arrive in denominations of Rs 50.

