Govt puts 5G high-speed Internet plan on fast track

Vidya S
World over testing has begun for the new technology that is expected to offer 10 gbps speed, with American service providers targeting a launch by end-2018. Meanwhile in India, Airtel and China's Huawei conducted the first trial in Gurgaon.

 
 

After Facebook, Google bans ads on unregulated cryptocurrencies, foreign exchange markets

Wi-Fi adoption has become mainstream, says Ruckus Networks chief Sudarshan Boosupalli

CCI slaps Rs 136 crore fine on Google for unfair business practices

The Competition Commission today imposed a fine of Rs 136 crore on search engine major Google for unfair business practices in the Indian market for online search.
Amazon Prime Video app for Android TV listed on Play Store

India ranked 109 out of 122 countries in mobile internet speed; below Pakistan, Nepal

The index reveals that mobile speed for November is 8.80 mbps, which is much better than 7.65 mbps that was earlier in the year.
Google invests Rs 65 crore in hyper local app Dunzo, its first direct investment in an Indian startup

According to a reports, Google wants to follow the lead of other giants such as Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm-Alibaba.
The changing world of verified Twitter accounts

Chennai grabs top spot in fixed broadband speed in India, Delhi ranked fifth: Ookla report

Mumbai was ranked the lowest among the four big metros with an overall ranking of 8 and the fixed broadband speed averaging 12.06 Mbps.
Google penalty: Regulator doesn't see 'search' as free service anymore

The recognition of the concept of 'Big Data' by the regulator is an important development from a regulatory perspective.
Android malware targets bitcoin, bank apps, including SBI, HDFC, Axis Bank: Report

An Android Banking Trojan called Flash Player has affected over 232 banking apps, many of which are mobile apps of prominent Indian public as well as private banks.
Repealing of net neutrality rules in US to set a wrong precedent globally

WhatsApp may soon roll out separate app for businesses

Twitter is testing its new 'Bookmarks' feature; could roll out soon

Earlier in the month, Twitter had extended its character limit to 280 character from 140.
"Cheaper data rates and growing smart phone usage shifting Indian music industry to digital"

BookMyShow, which sells movies, concert, and events tickets online among others, launched a free music streaming service in September this year.
