BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- REBRAIN OR ROT
- THE RISE OF BITCOIN
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Internet
World over testing has begun for the new technology that is expected to offer 10 gbps speed, with American service providers targeting a launch by end-2018. Meanwhile in India, Airtel and China's Huawei conducted the first trial in Gurgaon.
The Competition Commission today imposed a fine of Rs 136 crore on search engine major Google for unfair business practices in the Indian market for online search.
The index reveals that mobile speed for November is 8.80 mbps, which is much better than 7.65 mbps that was earlier in the year.
Google invests Rs 65 crore in hyper local app Dunzo, its first direct investment in an Indian startup
According to a reports, Google wants to follow the lead of other giants such as Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm-Alibaba.
Mumbai was ranked the lowest among the four big metros with an overall ranking of 8 and the fixed broadband speed averaging 12.06 Mbps.
The recognition of the concept of 'Big Data' by the regulator is an important development from a regulatory perspective.
An Android Banking Trojan called Flash Player has affected over 232 banking apps, many of which are mobile apps of prominent Indian public as well as private banks.
Earlier in the month, Twitter had extended its character limit to 280 character from 140.
BookMyShow, which sells movies, concert, and events tickets online among others, launched a free music streaming service in September this year.
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces