To expand its video operations, Twitter teams up with Bloomberg for streaming news channel

Micro-blogging site Twitter will soon be launching a round-the-clock streaming news channel in association with Bloomberg news agency in a bid to expand its video operations.

Bloomberg media's chief executive Justin Smith confirmed the partnership late on Monday, retweeting a Wall Street Journal article that confirms the partnership:

We'll have a lot more to say about this exciting new partnership at Bloomberg Media's NewFronts on Monday. https://t.co/OMiiT9rdlu - Justin B. Smith (@Justin_B_Smith) May 1, 2017

Michael Bloomberg, founder, CEO and owner of Bloomberg L.P. also tweeted:

WSJ reported that Bloomberg would produce news exclusively for the online channel, separate from the content produced for Bloomberg's television channel.

Bloomberg and Twitter declined to offer details on the matter, saying announcements would follow through in the coming days.

The online channel which is said to launch later this year would help Twitter expand its user base and to take on other social media rivals.

Twitter has been seeking to broaden its appeal beyond its core user base of celebrities, politicians and journalists, ramping up efforts in particularly in video and live sports.

Twitter also reported a dip in its quarterly revenue, despite boosting its monthly user base to 328 million, up 14 per cent from a year ago.

Twitter, which has never reported a profit, said its net loss narrowed to USD 62 million from USD 80 million a year earlier.

Twitter already offers some live video news through a partnership with the streaming application Cheddar. It had rights last year to stream some National Football League games, but lost that for the upcoming season to Amazon.

