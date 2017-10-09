Asus launches Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite with 13MP front camera, softlight flash

Asus has launched another variant of Zenfone 4 and this one will be budget and a selfie friendly. The device is named Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite. The device has only been launched in Phillipines and is selling at a price of $156 (Approximately Rs 10,200) for the cheaper variant and $176 (approximately Rs 11,500) for the more expensive unit. Currently, the device is made available in Deepsea black, Mint Green, Sunlight Gold and Rose Pink.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 425 chipset which is coupled with 2GB RAM and operates on Android 7.0 which is overlaid by a customized by Asus ZenUI 4.0. In terms of storage space, the device will come with a 16GB or 32GB option. The device will get additional 100GB cloud space on Google Drive which will be valid for 2 years.



The phone sports a 5.5 inch HD screen which is covered with a 2.5D curved glass. In terms of cameras, which also happens to be the selling point of the device, comes with a 13Megapixel primary as well as a 13Megapixel front facing camera. The front facing camera has a relatively large aperture of f/2.0 which enables better low-light performance. The softlight front facing LED flash will also provide good assistance in overtly dark situations.

In terms of connectivity, the Asus Zenfone 4 lite comes with 4G connectivity enabled by dual-nano SIM support. It also comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB. The device features a fingerprint sensor under the screen and the device weighs in at 144 grams and extracts its power from a 3000mAh battery.

The company hasn't revealed the date of launch of the device in India. Since it can make a good competitor in the price segment, Asus might launch the device soon.