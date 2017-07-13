Asus Zenfone AR to launch today at 2pm: Watch live stream here

Asus first unveiled the Zenfone AR during the CES held earlier this year. Back then the company grabbed attention using the massive 8GB RAM, which was also the first time for a smartphone to have such incredulous amount of RAM. However, the USP of the device is its AR technology which supports Google's Tango platform and Daydream technology.

The Snapdragon 821 chipset featured in the device is tweaked specifically to support augmented reality along with an enhanced camera module to measure depth and track motion.

The device will be launched in India today and the event can be streamed live on the company's YouTube channel. The device was launched in Taiwan at a price of TWD 24,990 (roughly Rs. 53,000)

Here are the specifications of the device:



Processor: The device is powered by a dated but specially modified Snapdragon 821 chipset which will enable the graphic intensive augmented reality interface. The massive 8GB RAM on the device will also help with the processing for augmented reality. Along with the 8GB RAM, the device comes with 128GB of internal memory which can be expanded up to 2TB using a MicroSD card.



Display: The device sports a 5.7 inch AMOLED QHD display with a resolution of 1440x2560.



Camera: The device comes with a prominent camera bump on the rear panel which again, has been built with the Tango platform in mind. The 23Megapixel module comes with both 4-axis OIS (optical image stabilisation) as well as 3-axis EIS (electronic image stabilisation) for stable recording as well as better low-light performance. The front camera comes equipped with an 8Megapixel wide angle camera.