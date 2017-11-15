Flipkart's new Billion Capture+ smartphone priced at Rs 10,999; all you need to know

Flipkart's Billion Brand Capture+ is now available on Flipkart. The brand is Flipkart's own take on smartphones. The device got its dedicated page on Flipkart last week but the company had not announced the pricing and specifications of the device.

The new device will try to capitalize on Flipkart's wide network by providing around 125 service centers in 130 cities. One of the biggest challenges a new brand faces is reach and logistics which is takes care of in Flipkart's case. The device is priced aggressively and Flipkart is expected to add to the line-up with time.

The Capture+ is now available on Flipkart and interested buyers can purchase it from the website. Given the name, the phone centers around the camera; which in this case is a dual-lens camera with two 13Megapixel sensors.



The device is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM 32GB ROM variant and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. However, this price is being pushed out as an introductory offer with Rs 1000 off on the original price of the device.



Flipkart is also offering an extra Rs 1,000 over regular exchange. HDFC credit and debit card holder can avail 10 per cent instant discount. Axis bank Buzz Credit Card holders will get a 5 per cent discount. Idea is also offering 60 GB data for prepaid users, along with the purchase of Billion Captur+. A 10-ride Ola Share Pass worth Rs 249 will also be a part of the offers.Flipkart's new device will get one year warranty and the accessories will get 6months warranty.



Coming to the specifications, the device features a 5.5 inch FullHD IPS display with a contrast ratio of 1000:1. The screen is protected by 2.5D Dragontail Glass. The screen is wrapped around by a metal body which encases the internals of the device.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 625 clocked at 2GHz. The processor will be supported by Adreno 506 GPU and 3GB/4GB of RAM. Flipkart's Billion Capture+ will come with a stock Android operating system. Right out of the box, it will feature Android Nougat 7.1.2 and is guaranteed to get the Android Oreo upgrade. The phone will be capable of holding two SIM cards or one SIM card and one MicroSD card, expandable to 128GB.

The USP of the device, the camera features a dual-lens setup. The primary camera features a Samsung sensor with an aperture of f2.0 and a pixel size of 1.12micrometer. The camera also features auto focus with PDAF. The device features a dual tone 1A True Flash with the primary camera. The front camera of the device is an 8Megapixel unit with aperture of f/2.0.



In terms of connectivity, the device is capable of supporting 4G VoLTE networks and is also equipped with WiFi-version 802.11 b/g/n. The device is powered by a 3500mAh battery which is also capable of fast charge. The device will come with a QuickCharge enabled adapter that will be capable of charging the device with 7 hours worth of battery life with just 15 minutes of charge. The company is also offering unlimited cloud storage powered by tronX.