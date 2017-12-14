Google launches three photography apps

Google has done a superb job with the camera capabilities of its Pixel smartphones. The company is now extending its expertise to everyone by launching three new photography apps. The Storyboard for Android, Selfissimo! for iOS and Android and Scrubbies for iOS only, these three new apps are a part of Google's "appsperiments" program. Google claims it to be a usable and useful mobile photography experiences built on experimental technology.

The blog post on 'Research at Google' explains 'our "appsperimental" approach was inspired in part by Motion Stills, an app developed by researchers at Google that converts short videos into cinemagraphs and time lapses using experimental stabilization and rendering technologies. Our appsperiments replicate this approach by building on other technologies in development at Google.' These new apps reply on object recognition, person segmentation, stylization algorithms, efficient image encoding and decoding technologies.



Storyboard (Android)







Developed only for Android platform, Storyboard as the name suggests transforms videos into single-page comic layouts. A user needs to shoot a video and load it in Storyboard and the app automatically does the job. It automatically selects interesting video frames, lays them out, and applies one of six visual styles. It seems to be a fun app which you won't really get bored of as it has approximately 1.6 trillion different possibilities.



Selfissimo! (iOS and Android)

In the sea of selfie apps, Google has come up with an app that will automatically capture an image as you pose. Available for both iOS and Android platform, Selfissimo! only captures black and white images. A user can simply tap on the screen to start the automated session that clicks an image with every pose change. Tapping again on the screen ends the session and the results are saved as individual images. The 'Research at Google' blog states that the app encourages you to pose and captures a photo whenever you stop moving.

Scrubbies (iOS)

This is the third app designed only for iOS platform. The idea behind the app is to manipulate the speed and direction of video playback to produce delightful video loops that highlight actions, capture funny faces, and replay moments. Google claims it is easy to use by simply shooting a video in the app and then remixing it by scratching it like a DJ. Google further explains that scrubbing with one finger plays the video and scrubbing with two fingers captures the playback so that the user can save and share it.