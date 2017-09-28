HMD Global launches Nokia 3310 with 3G support in Australia: Price, battery, specs and more

HMD Global has made yet another trip in time, to revive something from Nokia's glorious past in a fresh form. Within days of launch Nokia 8 in India, the first Android flagship under the brand, the Finnish company finally took wraps off Nokia 3310 with 3G support in Australia.

Nokia 3310 with 3G is coming at a time when feature phones are making a comeback with faster internet connectivity, taking cues from Reliance's JioPhone. As opposed to when Nokia 3310 was re-launched in May. HMD Global now has something more to offer in addition to the nostalgia associated with the device.

Look and feel

The Nokia 3310 3G retains the iconic design language associated with the original device and has Azure, Yellow, Warm Red and Charcoal as colour options. The silver alphanumeric keypad remains constant. The screen above it will be a 2.4-inch QVGA curved window with polarised layer for better sunlight legibility.

The 3G variant of Nokia 3310 will come with a customisable UI which retains the retro look and feel of the phone while allowing personalised touch. The new customisation options on Nokia 33310 3G allows you to rearrange icons and choose colour themes.

Specifications

The Nokia 3310 3G runs Feature OS, which is powered by Java. Among other things, the internal memory gets an upgrade too. The Nokia 3310 3G variant has 64GB internal memory, which can be expanded to 32GB with a microSD card.

Connectivity options apart from 3G support include a micro USB port (USB 2.0), 3.5mm audio jack and Bluetooth 2.1, which can be used to connect with wireless speakers and other phones. However, the Nokia 3310 refresh launched earlier this year had features Bluetooth 3.0 with SLAM. Apart from usual web surfing, the phone also offers Facebook and Twitter connectivity.

The back of the phone sports a two megapixel camera with LED flash snaps, which Nokia claims is good for "simple snaps".

Moreover, Nokia 3310 3G will be available in both single-SIM and dual-SIM options.

Battery

The new Nokia 3310 3G will be powered by the same old 1200 mAh BL-5C battery. As per Nokia's spec list, the handset will offer talk time up to 6.5 hours and maximum standby time up to 27 days for single-SIM variant and 24 days for dual-SIM variant.

That is way below the Nokia 3310 refresh, which offers talk time up to 22.1 hours and standby time up to a whooping 31 days. But still puts up a fight when compared to battery lives seen on latest handsets.

Price and availability

Nokia 3310 with 3G connectivity was launched in Australia for AUD 89.95, which amounts to a little over Rs 4,600. The phone will be sold in global markets with a price tag of 69 euros, which comes around Rs 5,320.

Apart from Australia, Nokia 3310 3G will be available in select markets. There is no word from HMD Global, however, when will the device be available in India, or for how much.

The Nokia 3310 is expected to be available in markets from mid-October.

