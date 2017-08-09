Lenovo launches K8 Note with dual camera, 4GB RAM at Rs 13,999

Lenovo has launched the new K8 Note, which is Lenovo's first dual camera device and is positioned within the mid-range segment. The dual camera will let the user take pictures with a bokeh effect.

The price of the device makes it a direct competitor with bestselling devices like Redmi Note 4 and Moto G5 Plus. The device also comes with a stock Android experience for the first time on a Lenovo device. The software is based on Android Nougat.

The device features a MediaTek Helio-X20 chipset which comprises a deca core setup accompanied with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage space which can be expanded using a MicroSD card. During the launch event, a direct comparison was made between Snapdragon 625 and the Helio-X20.

The device will come with 5.5 inch screen and a FullHD resolution covered by Corning Gorilla Glass. Lenovo K8 Note comes with a dedicated music key which can also be assigned to various other applications. The device also boasts Dolby Atmos for better sound reproduction. The device comes with a dual SIM slot and a dedicated MicroSD card slot.

In terms of its dual camera setup, the Note K8 is equipped with 13Megapixel unit and another 5Megapixel unit. The front panel is expected to feature a 13Megapixel module which will be assisted by a selfie flash light. The device is splash resistant.

Coming to the price, the 3GB/32GB of Lenovo K8 Note variant is priced at Rs 12,999 and the 4GB/64GB is placed at Rs 13,999. The device will be available in Fine Gold and Venom Black. The first sale happens on 18th August on Amazon India.